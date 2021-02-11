Bam Margera Asks Fans to Boycott 'Jackass 4' in Long Rant About Suicidal Thoughts

✖

Bam Margera called on fans to boycott the upcoming Jackass 4 film in a concerning 10-minute video Thursday that has since been removed from social media. In the video preserved by TMZ, Margera appears to be saying he was fired from the much-anticipated sequel film, which began shooting in December 2020.

"If anybody cares about me don't go see their movie," Margera said, asking fans to send him money so he could "blow them out of the water" with his competing project. The MTV alum, who is clearly agitated in the video, admits to "chugging a glass of wine and 7 beers" before posting the video, in which he appears to nearly throw up. Margera adds in the video that he was fired from the production for being a "jackass," and insinuated he had been considering suicide. His wife, Nikki Boyd, can also be seen in the background of the video.

Margera has struggled in the past with substance abuse, checking into a southern California rehab facility in late 2019 following a concerning appearance on Dr. Phil. During his treatment, Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, who also has struggled with addiction, made sure to visit their friend and give him their public support. In Thursday's video, Margera said that Jackass put him through hell for more than a year, as he said he was forced to take anti-depressant pills while filming. He added that since getting off the medication, he has been able to find happiness.

In December 2020, Margera said in a video update while filming the new movie that both Knoxville and Steve-O had been hospitalized due to the stunts they were performing. "It's the second day of filming Jackass already, and Steve-o and Knoxville were hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment," Margera said at the time. "Like, a f—ing tuba. So I'm here at the clinic now, taking a piss test. Rock 'n'roll." He also showed off his own injuries earned during filming, which appeared to be several small scars. "Oh yeah, got some scars too," he said while showing the camera his war wounds. Jackass 4 has a tentative release date of Sept. 3, 2021, but it's unclear how Margera's apparent firing will affect production.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.