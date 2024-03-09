Bam Margera Suffers Painful Injury

Bam Margera had a nasty fall while he was filming some of his skateboarding skills, and it all got caught on camera, which he shared on his Instagram page a short while later.

In the video, Margera appears in a skatepark, revving up for a trick. Suddenly, his left foot touches the ground, and the rest of his body keeps moving. Margera immediately falls to the ground and starts writhing in pain. "F—!" shouts the former Jackass star as he holds his knee on the ground.

According to Margera, his friend wasn't sure what to think of the injury at first but ultimately went to the hospital immediately. In the end, the skateboarder only needed crutches and a knee brace instead of surgery.

Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures of himself in a wheelchair at the hospital, accompanied by his fiancée Dannii Marie, sitting with him.

An MCL tear can be classified as a partial tear, a complete tear, or a stretch in the medial collateral ligament. As Margera's situation developed, he updated fans via his burner Instagram account.

Margera received monitored visitations with his son Phoenix back in December after a turbulent year of rehabs and several legal battles. TMZ reported that Margera will be able to see his son with a professional supervisor in Southern California, where the child resides with his estranged ex-wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd.

The former MTV star revealed to TMZ that he had not seen his son "for well over 200 days now," despite keeping in touch by phone. He stated that he was planning on visiting Phoenix for the holidays as well as his birthday after reportedly spending about $5,000 on gifts for him. Boyd's attorney, David Glass, told the outlet they had not yet been notified about Margera's plans.

The news came after the embattled reality star had completed 120 days of sobriety, an important milestone. While living on a farm in Philadelphia, Margera got back into skateboarding and working out within a month of becoming sober.

Previously, Margera had been arrested twice last year and put on a 5150 psychiatric hold after he had made threats to his family and estranged wife.

The 44-year-old had been placed in a mental health facility earlier last summer after he had threatened to abuse crack cocaine until he died if Boyd refused to allow him to see their son.

As a result, Boyd was granted temporary legal and physical custody of Phoenix, although Margera was still allowed to stay in touch with him, albeit with four FaceTime calls a week.