Bam Margera Says He’s Going Back to Rehab for Third Time

Bam Margera will be marking the new year in rehab. The former Jackass star said he is seeking treatment for his struggle with alcohol for the third time.

“Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true,” Margera wrote on Instagram Monday, alongside a photo with his son Phoenix Wolf.

Margera also shared another photo with sober coach Bob Marier, and thanked fellow former Jackass stars Brandon Novak, Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville for their support. He also tagged Dope Man star and inspirational speaker Tim Ryan and skateboarder Johnny Schillereff.

Margera was seven months sober when he fell off the wagon in August. He claimed he was robbed at gunpoint in Caragena, Colombia during a taxi ride from the airport. After the incident, he shared a video of himself opening a bottle of beer.

“Sober since January 10th, this is how you open a beer being alone, bored and robbed,” he wrote in the caption for the video. “Anyone in Cartagena I will be sitting at the center square at high noon tomorrow with my skateboard if u wanna cruise.”

This will be the second consecutive year the 39-year-old former MTV star will start in rehab. In January 2018, a police officer stopped him when he was seen using his phone while driving. The officer smelled alcohol on him and administered a breathalyzer test, which he failed. Margera was then charged with two counts of DUI.

Margera pleaded not guilty and was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to attend AA meetings. He later checked himself into rehab.

The arrest happened less than a month after the professional skateboarder and his wife Nicole welcomed Phonix Wolf Margera. The couple have been married since 2013.

In a December 2017 interview with Philly.com, Margera said he was drinking all day after fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn was killed in 2011 after a car crash following a night of drinking.

“It took me four beers to even feel normal. People go to rehab because drinking made them lose their job and their wife. My job is to do dumb, jackass s–, and the more shots of Crown Royal I’d do, the braver I’d be. Drinking helped me get paid,” Margera said at the time. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that it doesn’t take drinking to be funny, but it took me a long time to figure that out.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images