‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt ‘Very Alone’ in Shawn Booth Relationship Before Split

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe knew things were off in her relationship with Shawn Booth a while before the two called off their engagement in November.

“This breakup just felt very different to me, and difficult in many more ways, just because it was, obviously, so public,” Bristowe, 33, said on a new episode of the Raw Beauty Talks podcast, admitting that she and her former fiancé put off their announcement because they “didn’t want to face what was coming with it.”

The Off the Vine host added that dealing with her anxiety was a struggle leading up to the big breakup, knowing she would lose her friendship with Booth, but “knew she would be OK” because “this was the right decision.”

“We were kind of struggling for the last little while … I just wasn’t feeling loved for over the last year,” Bristowe explained of how she knew it was time to part ways with Booth. “It really just started weighing on me. I just felt very alone in the relationship and I felt like I had a best friend but I didn’t feel like I had a partner. We just started growing apart.”

The reality personality said they did attempt to work through their problems as a couple, thinking they would be able to make it on the other side of their rough patch, but when she took a trip to Canada in 2018, she had a revelation that the two simply weren’t “on the same page.”

The couple first met and got engaged on Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, announcing in a joint press release in November that they no longer planned to wed.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the two said in their statement. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

While Booth has kept his romantic life private since the split, Bristowe has moved on with The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, who vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on Season 14 of the ABC show, confirming in January that they were officially dating.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kaitlyn Bristowe