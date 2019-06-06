‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Says There’s ‘No Denying’ Connection With Luke P.

Hannah Brown is having some seriously mixed emotions when it comes to Luke P.

In PEOPLE‘s sneak peak of the next episode of The Bachelorette, airing Tuesday, June 11, the ABC leading lady is struggling with her feelings for the much-maligned contestant after he was accused of getting physical with Luke S. by his fellow suitors in this week’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Luke P. — I want to not like him, but I can’t,” she admits.

It’s clear, however, that after his problems with almost everyone else in the house, than Hannah’s fellow suitors won’t be letting him get closer to the former pageant queen without a fight.

“I’m not letting some snake slide his way into her heart,” Jed tells the camera, with Mike adding, “He’s showing Hannah one face, then he’s showing us the other side.”

Regardless of what the other men are telling her, the Bachelorette reveals she’s still having trouble putting her feelings aside.

“There’s no denying the connection that we have,” Hannah says. “There’s something there, I just don’t know what to do.”

Since Luke P.’s behavior aired on The Bachelorette, the majority of Bachelor Nation has branded him as unstable, to say the least, prompting the season villain to address his behavior on Instagram mid-season.

“I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick,” he wrote earlier this season. “First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah Brown] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed.”

“I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man,” he continued. “I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving (sic) me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.”

He urged viewers to stick with him, possibly for some personal growth, writing, “For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

The Bachelorette will continue Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC