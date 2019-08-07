‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Picked the ‘Wrong Tyler’ After Gigi Hadid Dates

Just when Bachelor Nation thought Tyler Cameron might be the right one for Hannah Brown, his recent couple of dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid has fans, and Brown, thinking otherwise.

“Single life is great,” Brown told Us Weekly during the TCA’s Summer Press Tour. “I’m keeping my options open. [I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown got caught in a sticky situation after she chose Jed Wyatt, then called off their engagement after she found out he had a girlfriend going into the show. During After the Final Rose she not only stated that she and Wyatt were not together anymore, but she dared to step out on a ledge and ask Cameron out for drinks — after rejecting him for Wyatt the day of her engagement.

However, there’s now a new Tyler competing for Brown’s heart!

“Did you know something?” Tyler Wladis of Single Parents asked Brown at the West Hollywood SoHo House Party. “That he [Tyler Cameron] went on a date with a supermodel?”

Brown responded with, “Yeah, but, you know, I didn’t pick him!”

All of this was caught on Instagram stories when Wladis captioned one of his posts, “Wrong Tyler, I’m your guy.”

In one of the videos, the child star pulled out a pink rose to give to the former Bachelorette as she screamed with excitement while accepting it. She then asked him to “come here” as she gave him a kiss on his cheek.

“Never washing this cheek again,” Wladis captioned showing the kiss mark she left. Brown then took to her social media and captioned a post, “If only I were like 15 years younger.”

Wladis replied with a charming response, “Wait 4 me. But if you don’t — hold out for the BEST — that’s what u deserve.”

After the leading lady asked Cameron out for a drink, the two proceeded to make that happen at the end of last month and Cameron was spotted leaving her place Aug. 1. Then, a few days later, he was caught leaving Hadid’s spot the morning of Aug. 4 after spending two dates with the Victoria’s Secret Model.

Cameron and Hadid were seen out together at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, New York, “laughing and having a great time with each other.” The following night, they seemed to be having fun with her friends at Frames Bowling Lounge.

With the 26-year-old contractor spending so much time with Hadid, many fans wonder if he’ll be the next Bachelor — as many speculated he was going to be. However, Brown gave a mixed response as her answer when asked if she had any exclusive details on who will be the next one to take the leading spot.

She mentioned Peter Weber and Mike Johnson on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel and Ali, also mentioning Cameron could still be a potential option, “I mean I think he is, uh, um… I mean I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor.”