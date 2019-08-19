‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Reportedly Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown‘s final rose might not have worked out the way she planned but multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that she’ll soon have a chance at the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 28.

The ABC dance show teased their first contestant for their new show on Instagram, sharing a photo of a woman from the neck down with the caption, “We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. Any guesses? #DWTS.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Aug 17, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Bachelor Nation immediately guessed Brown was the contestant, as she has the same birth marks as the woman in the photo.

“That’s deff Hannah I looked at her most recent she’s got the same hand freckles,” one wrote, with another adding, “It’s @hannahbrown Check out the freckles on her hand. #thatwaseasy.”

Fans also zeroed in on a comment Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima left on Brown’s recent Instagram, finding a not-so-coded meaning in the girlfriend of Bachelor host Chris Harrison advising the ABC leading lady, “And dance your a– off.”

After ending her relationship with fiancé Jed Wyatt following the revelation that he had a girlfriend when he left for Bachelorette filming, Brown got candid with fans about “struggling” with the changes in her life over the last year.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling,” she wrote. “Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

Explaining how difficult it is to live alone for the first time while dealing with “press, media and opportunities galore,” Brown insisted she’s not complaining about all she’s been through.

“The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago,” she revealed. “I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on. Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too.”

Photo credit: Getty