‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Eliminates 5 Suitors in Double Rose Ceremony

The Bachelorette doubled down on the heartbreak in Monday’s all-new episode, sending home five of Becca Kufrin’s suitors in two separate rose ceremonies.

After NFL player Clay Harbor eliminated himself in light of an injury, last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger prior to the planned rose ceremony. So at the start of Monday’s episode, Ryan Peterson and Mike Renner were sent home in the first of the night’s rose ceremonies.

David Ravitz, who ended up in intensive care following a shocking accident in which he fell off the top bunk of his bed, did return for the cocktail party (and to needle at male model Jordan Kimball), but was awarded a rose ahead of the ceremony to allow him to rest.

But at the end of the episode, Kufrin sent home three more of the men vying for her heart, eliminating Nick Spetsas, Christon Staples in another rose ceremony (sans cocktail party!). Jean Blanc, after taking a huge risk and telling Kufrin he was in love with her so early in the season, then admitting he had lied to curry favor, was also sent home.

Kufrin and her suitors headed off on a trip to Park City, Utah for an episode that featured a lot of winter sports and one seriously outdoorsy group date.

Controversial frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen got the first one-on-one date of the episode, going on a touristy adventure and taking the Bachelorette on a bobsledding adventure alongside Olympic silver medalists Val Fleming and Shauna Rohbock, who competed in the 2006 Winter Games. He was awarded a date rose after his admission that he previously was married when he was in his early 20s, and the two continued to build their palpable chemistry with a few kisses and Kufrin’s admission that Yrigoyen “reminds [her] of home.”

“I feel like my feelings for Garrett are coming on quickly,” she said.

Things are looking good for him, to say the least.

We then found out that suitor Lincoln Adim (amid other, more serious problems), is pretty sure the Earth is flat, which provided a nice little moment of confusion of his fellow contestants before they headed off on their next group date.

There, the men proved their pure brute strength in a log-splitting/ax-throwing competition, which ended with the men wearing matching flannels and Kufrin awarding John Graham, who helped create Venmo, the “Golden Ax” award.

Wills Reid was also chosen for a one-on-one date, being awarded a date rose following a snowmobiling adventure through the wintry mountains of Utah.

Kufrin admitted she was shaken a bit after her unpleasant confrontation with Blanc, who proved himself to clearly not be there “for the right reasons” by lying to her about falling in love, but her day with Reid seemed to strengthen her spirits.

“After spending the day with Wills, I feel like my journey towards love is back on track again,” she said.

What fresh drama will next week bring?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

