‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Colton Underwood Considers His Virginity ‘Gift and a Curse’

After opening up to Becca Kufrin about his decision to remain a virgin on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood is opening up to America.

In a lengthy Instagram post accompanying a photo of the 26-year-old dressed casually in a black zip-up sweatshirt, the former NFL player revealed how it felt to address such a serious topic on reality television, as well as his journey to accept himself regardless of what other people think.

“I know I’m not the first one to make a joke or make light of a heavy situation… it’s my way to handle certain situations,” he began. “I love to resort to comedy to cover up topics that I don’t like to get serious about. On [Monday’s] episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up.”

He added that his decision to remain a virgin until he meets the right person is “something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know. I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me.”

The reality series hunk then addressed anyone watching the show who has been hiding “their truth” out of embarrassment or fear of judgement.

“I HAVE BEEN THERE. You are not alone, I have covered up my truth with lies and tried to ‘fit in’ – while I thought fitting in was what I wanted, I’ve recently learned that being different is what I need,” he concluded. “We all have something that we hold close to us and something that makes us unique in our own ways. I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be ‘different’ – HERE IT IS. Be who you are. I love you all.”

During Monday’s episode, Underwood admitted he was scared to tell Kufrin for fear she would call off their relationship.

“My greatest fear is being who I am and putting it all out there and not being enough for her,” he said.

Kufrin, to her credit, said she appreciated Underwood’s honesty, even if she had to excuse herself for a moment to think about it. “I would never want to pressure you or put you so far out of your comfort zone in this area where it would worry you,” she told him, awarding him the date rose that would send him to the hometown dates round.

“I loved when he said it’s not a marriage thing for me, it’s a heart thing,” she said later to the cameras. “I appreciate someone who takes things so seriously.”

Photo credit: ABC