‘Bachelorette’ Fans Are Begging Becca Kufrin to Send Chris Randone Home

Bachelor Nation has officially had enough Chris Randone on The Bachelorette.

After spiralling for much of the season over his perceived “frontrunner” status and what he felt Becca Kufrin “owed” him, Chris’ feud with Lincoln Adim ended up blowing up in his face when it comes to winning over both Becca and fans at home

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Lincoln told Becca that the other men in the house felt “threatened” by Chris’ explosive temper, he proceeded to freak out on her and the other men, calling it “unfair” that he was being “forced to defend” himself against the things being said about him.

Fans took the opportunity to bid him a preemptive adieu on Twitter.

thought I was watching the bachelorette but I think this is a different show now #TheBachelorette #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/CTmfsbQSzs — Claire (@madamecleota) July 3, 2018

Chris needs to get off my tv. Please tell me he did not go to paradise #thebachelorette — Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) July 3, 2018

#thebachelorette I don’t want to judge people but I’m pretty sure Chris has a manifesto somewhere. pic.twitter.com/61A54hgNDy — Lesley Zant (@lesleyzant) July 3, 2018

Chris is such a whiner, I really hope he’s gone soon he’s a total douche #TheBachelorette — Mid School Teacher (@histteachlife) July 3, 2018

Whenever Chris R opens his mouth on #TheBachelorette: pic.twitter.com/XN7Ryd6n57 — Julia Brown (@juleeeeya) July 3, 2018

Becca’s tenure as Bachelorette has been plagued with drama throughout, including two major medical crises.

Suitor Clay Harbor was forced to drop out after breaking his wrist during the football group date in an episode last month, putting his career as an NFL player ahead of his time on the ABC dating series.

“You know, my job is playing football. And it really helps me to take care of people who are really important to me, like my family,” he told Becca before leaving. “I want to stay and see where this goes, because I could see us having something great. But I know what I have to do. Trust me, I regret it already.”

David Ravitz also was injured during the same episode, ending up in intensive care after falling out of his bunk bed and landing on his face. Ravitz returned bruised and battered, but appeared to heal up just fine before he was eliminated during his 2-on-1 date with Becca and Jordan Kimball.

Stay safe, Bachelor Nation!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.