'Bachelorette' Becca Kurfin Breaks Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen’s Instagram Scandal

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin may have given Garrett Yrigoyen her first impression rose during Monday's season premiere, but how has her opinion changed of the suitor after alleged screenshots of him liking offensive Instagram posts surfaced?

"I want viewers to be open to everyone, and I want them to go through this season with me and watch my love story unfold with all of these men … because that's how I went into this journey," Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 30, when asked about the controversy. "I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone."

"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," the 28-year-old reality star continued. "I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Bachelor alum Ashely Spivey first shared screenshots on May 24 of Yrigoyen's alleged Instagram account, now deleted, "liking" memes that mocked Parkland school shooting survivors, transgender people, immigrants and other minority groups. Once Yrigoyen emerged as the front runner with Kufrin during the Monday, May 28, premiere, the screenshots went viral.

Kufrin did not say whether or not she has changed her opinion about Yrigoyen, but said she would "have a discussion" and "get to the bottom" of that kind of allegation with any men she was involved with.

She also revealed to the outlet what it was about Yrigoyen, who made his season premiere entrance not in a limo, but in a kid-friendly limo, that stood out to her amid all the other men vying for her attention that first night.

"I liked that Garrett could be lighthearted and laugh about the future about being a dad and having the minivan," she admitted to the outlet, adding that his gift of a handmade fishing fly also touched her heart. "What I really liked was the fly fishing. It reminded me so much of home and it reminded me of my dad and I wanted to give [the first impression rose] to someone who really stuck out that night."

Fans will have to keep watching this season of the ABC show to see if Yrigoyen makes it to the end with Kufrin, but the Minnesota native did reveal prior to the season premiere that she was engaged to one of her suitors.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

