‘The Bachelorette’ Spotted on Hometown Date With Contestant

The Bachelorette is currently filming its fourteenth season with star Becca Kufrin, and the show has reached the point where Kufrin heads to each remaining suitor’s hometown to meet their families. As a result, photos have been leaking of the Minnesota native on her various dates, so click away now if you don’t want to know who’s making it to hometowns.

Once again, spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette.

TMZ reports that Kufrin was seen in Manteca, CA with contestant Garrett Yrigoyen, with the pair taking a walk downtown as they visited a history museum and met the mayor. They were even greeted with a banner welcoming them to the city.

This isn’t the first hometown date Kufrin has been spotted on, as she was previously seen filming in Buffalo, New York with contestant Jason Tartick.

Mix 96 reports that Tartick is originally from Western New York and is now a corporate banker who lives in Seattle. His parents currently live in North Carolina, but they came to Buffalo to film the show.

Kufrin and Tartick’s date consisted of a few classic Buffalo activities, including skating at HarborCenter, walking in Delaware Park and participating in a wing-eating contest at Anchor Bar.

Bachelor Nation first met Kufrin when she competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, and the Minnesota native took home the final rose and an engagement ring at the end of the show, heading into her happily ever after — or so she thought.

On After the Final Rose, it was revealed that shortly into their engagement, Luyendyk Jr. broke things off with Kufrin so he could be with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he is now engaged to. The brutal breakup was caught on camera and aired on the special, with Kufrin’s announcement as the new Bachelorette coming soon after.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Kufrin, who began filming The Bachelorette in March, is looking for a “great personality.”

“We saw her ex, Ross [Jirgl], on the show — that’s more her physical type. She likes handsome, beefy guys but ultimately she just wants someone who’s real,” the source said.

“She’s not one of those people who went on the show for Instagram followers,” the insider added. “She’s got a killer job, she’s a good person and she really wants to find somebody.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 on ABC.

