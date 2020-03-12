‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Gwozdz’s Cause of Death Revealed

Over a month after it was reported that The Bachelorette alum Tyler Gwozdz had passed away at the age of 29, E! News is now reporting the late former contestant’s cause of death. The publication reported that Gwozdz “died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin),” as detailed by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in the state of Florida. Gwozdz’s cause of death was also listed as an “accident” based on documents obtained by E! News.

The documents reportedly detailed that Gwozdz’s girlfriend claimed that he had used heroin sometime prior to his death, which occurred in mid-January.

“Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is best classified as Opioid Toxicity (Heroin). It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin,” the document stated, as E! News reported on Wednesday. “However, given the circumstances it is best classified as such. If additional information becomes available in the future, it will be evaluated, and if needed the cause of death amended.”

Previously, PEOPLE reported that Gwozdz had died on Jan. 22 of a suspected overdose. In a statement given to the publication, the Boca Raton Police Services Department said that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving the former Bachelorette contestant and that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

Gwozdz previously appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2019. The contestant received the first one-on-one date of the season but later left the competition for unspecified reasons. During the season, Brown noted at the time that he simply “had to leave.”

Following his time on the show, he spoke with Refinery29 specifically about his departure and shed some more light on the situation.

“This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made,” he told the publication, noting that the exact reason for his departure was not given in order to protect his privacy.

Producers for The Bachelor franchise did speak out on his passing shortly after the news was reported.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” they said in a statement, as PEOPLE reported.

“My heart goes out to his family in this time,” Jed Wyatt, who competed alongside Gwozdz on The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly about the news. “Tyler was nothing but nice to me and a joy to be around.”