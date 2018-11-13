‘Bachelorette’ Alum Shawn Booth Breaks Silence on Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Shawn Booth is addressing Bachelor Nation following his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe.

On Monday, 10 days after the former couple confirmed their split, Booth, who became engaged to Bristowe on the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015, shared a statement on Instagram addressed to his fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved,” Booth captioned a July 2015 photo of him and Bristowe in New York City, taken shortly after she had given him the final rose in season 19 of the ABC series.

“So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys,” Booth concluded.

Bristowe and Booth had been engaged for three years before announcing in a statement to Us Weekly on Nov. 2 that they had chosen not to move forward with their marriage.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the statement read. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Breakup rumors have surrounded the former couple for months, sparking after they began spending more time apart. While Bristowe was reported to have begun spending time in her native Canada as Booth continued to work at his Nashville-based gym, the couple assured fans in August that things between them were fine.

However, just days before announcing their split, a source claimed that they were growing apart, stating that “everyone was rooting for them but they truly grew apart when their lives got busy and couldn’t get back to where they were.”

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison later opened up about the split as well, revealing that while a little shocked by the news, he wasn’t entirely surprised.

“I knew that they were struggling privately, and I knew they were really trying to work it out,” he said, adding that the two “eventually just had to come to the inevitable conclusion that it’s not going to work and go their separate ways.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2019.