‘Bachelor: Vietnam’ Contestants Fall in Love, Ditch Leading Man During Rose Ceremony

No final rose necessary! The Bachelor: Vietnam had a Bachelor Nation first during this season of the reality dating show when two contestants decided to leave the show for one another.

During a subtitled rose ceremony that has gone viral on YouTube, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu revealed that they found love in each other rather than leading man Nguyen Quoc Trung.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went into this competition to find love, but I’ve found that love for myself. It isn’t you; it’s someone else,” Thu said before turning to Nhu, in tears.

Hugging, Thu proposed that Nhu to leave the show with her. “Come home with me,” she told her a number of times before she agreed.

“I want to ask you, if you decided this, would you feel regretful?” Trung said. “This doesn’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you and not anyone else.”

“I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special, and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Nhu replied.

The moment has been heralded as a step forward for the notoriously heteronormative franchise, but it appears that the women’s relationship won’t be their happily ever after.

NextShark obtained a screenshot recently showing Nhu hugging Trung after changing her mind and deciding to stay in the competition for his hand.

“After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” she said in the screenshot.

The Bachelor franchise has had a number of wild moments throughout the years, including Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s most recent season of the American series, when he proposed to Becca Kufrin in the finale, only to change his mind and leave Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham during a shocking After the Final Rose special.

The moment may have been heartbreaking for Kufrin, but she managed to find her happy ending as The Bachelorette‘s star, getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in her season finale.

Kufrin and her ex, Luyendyk Jr., even managed to make up before her engagement, he revealed on Instagram before her season finale.

“Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request,” he wrote. “It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this… I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how [the finale] goes!”

Photo credit: YouTube/The Bachelor Vietnam