‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Brown Reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Stay Home’ Comment

Hannah Brown just can’t stop piquing the public’s curiosity, including celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron. While co-hosting Tuesday’s episode of Entertainment Tonight, Brown gets candid on a couple of things. She discusses Peter Weber, whether they are really over or whether she’s coming back for more, and thoughts on Aniston and Theron’s response to Brown continually popping up.

While what Aniston said might sound like “shade,” the Friends star actually supports Bachelor Nation, but thinks Brown should just “stay home” at this point.

“I do think Hannah can stay home now,” Aniston said in a red carpet interview. “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing. You love it, I know. I love it.”

Brown responded saying, “Shade!” in a joking manner, then adding, “No, I understand. I just keep coming up!”

However, Theron has a different view, she’s firm in thinking that the former Bachelorette is going to come back and win Weber over for a second time. “I’m putting money down that Hannah B. is going to show up at some point. I’m saying a proposal. She’s showing up at proposal and she’s throwing a whole spanner in the wheel,” the Bombshell actress said.

Brown managed to keep her response short and sweet, “Wild! I mean, they keep teasing….You’ll have to keep watching…I don’t know [if I show up again]. I was dancing on Dancing With the Stars.“

If for some reason, she and Weber don’t end up together again, fans have been throwing out the idea that she could return as the Bachelorette, but as far as if that’s something she would do again, is kind of up in the air.

“I don’t know [if I’d be the Bachelorette again]!” she told the outlet. “Because I think everybody thinks that like… there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?”

But she continued by staying positive saying, “But there’s a lot of good that comes out of it too. I would never, like, completely bash the Bachelor franchise. I think it’s had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that, but it doesn’t have ot be as the Bachelorette.“

If she chose the leading role again, assuming she and Weber don’t end up together again, Weber did reveal that he would support her if that’s something she wanted to do. “So, let’s pretend that yea we’re actually done. Yeah, I would want [her to be the Bachelorette]. She’s an amazing girl, and unfortunately, everyone saw what happened with her relationship and that’s unfortunate for everyone involved. She deserves it more than anyone.”