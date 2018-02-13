‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Calling for This Eliminated Contestant to Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Jaws dropped across Bachelor Nation when, instead of handing Sienne Fleming the rose Monday night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent the fan favorite home.

The smart and gorgeous 27-year-old commercial real estate manager appeared to be the full package, from her Yale education to supermodel looks. She was also a favorite in the house, refraining from any kind of drama with the other women and always keeping her composure in the face of adversity.

So Monday, when after a truffle hunting/cooking date in the Italian countryside, Arie decided he couldn’t give Sienne the rose the week before hometown dates.

“I feel like there isn’t anything wrong with us,” he said. “There isn’t anything that stood out, and I think I just haven’t felt things that I feel like I should be feeling at this moment. … I’m just following my heart.”

Ever classy, Sienne held it together in the face of rejection and wished the race car driver well, but admitted she was “shocked” by the elimination.

Fans were immediately calling for Sienne to be the star of the next season of The Bachelorette, whom is generally chosen from a pool of losing contestants from the previous season.

No, not Seinne! At least we have a great Bachelorette candidate 😭😭 #TheBachelor — Ashley Swallow (@ashley_claire22) February 13, 2018

Seinne is a saint!!!! Can we start the petition for her bachelorette stardom?!?!? #teamSeinne #TheBachelor — Kayla Stricklan (@KaylaReneeDavis) February 13, 2018

Sienne for Presid- I mean, Bachelorette #TheBachelor — Boston Max (@BostonMaxG) February 13, 2018

Sienne is obviously too intelligent for this dude #TheBachelor #nextbachelorette — Denise Stanley (@CrakMeUp) February 13, 2018

Seinne for Bachelorette. Speaking this into existence NOW. #TheBachelor — Cabrona (@gennicas469) February 13, 2018

