‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Gets Face Stitches Removed Following Mid-Filming Accident

The Bachelor star Pete Weber reportedly had the stitches removed from his face this weekend as filming continues. The reality show suitor was in a “golf cart mishap” last week, and needed some unsightly help to heal. However, a source close to the production told PEOPLE that the show has gone on, with Weber recovering on screen.

Weber was hurt in Costa Rica last Monday. According to a report by Radar Online at the time, he was golfing when he fell and hit his head on cocktail glasses, resulting in 22 stitches in his face. After a week, an insider says that the stitches are now out.

That is presumably good news for Weber, though fans still do not know how his face looks. The source said that filming is still going on, now in Chile, and the contestants are still vying for Weber’s affections. So far, ABC has not commented on the new development.

Weber reportedly had to ride two hours from the golf course to the hospital, where he was treated for his wound. After the initial report, an insider told PEOPLE that the injury was blown out of proportion, however, they did not dispute the claim that there were 22 stitches.

The source did confirm that the injury did not affect the production schedule at all. The Bachelor is still filming on schedule, and Weber reportedly made it to his scheduled date the very next day after his injury.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison has also said that Weber is doing better than fans have been led to believe. In an Instagram post this week, he offered a candid update on this year’s bachelor as filming continues.

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident,” Harrison wrote. “He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber is already well-known to fans of the Bachelor franchise for his previous run on The Bachelorette. The 28-year-old did his best to woo Hannah Brown, and ended the season in third place. He put on a good effort, however, as Brown later revealed that they had sex four times during their stay in the Fantasy Suite.

In real life, Weber is a pilot, and a hopeless romantic. When he returned for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion episode, he told Harrison that he was still hoping to find his dream girl.

“I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to,” he said.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020, on ABC.