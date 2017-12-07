‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Dating Again After Split From Vanessa Grimaldi

The Bachelor hunk Nick Viall is looking for love — again!

After splitting with Vanessa Grimaldi — who he met, fell in love with and got engaged to on the ABC dating show — the Wisconsin native told Access Hollywood‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover Tuesday that he still believes in true love.

“It might have given up on me, I don’t know,” he quipped.

After failing to find his soulmate on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Viall said he still hopes that “one day that it works out for me.”

“You know, I’m out there dating,” he added.

Viall and his ex-fiancee broke up three months ago after failing to make things work post-reality show.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

The two are still on good terms, he revealed Tuesday.

“It was unfortunate, but we wish each other the best. I certainly wish her the best,” said.

Asked if the former couple stays in touch, he admitted their contact is “not on a regular basis.”

“Obviously we’re there for each other if need be, but she has her things going on and I have mine,” he added. “I think we’re both thankful that we still have very positive thoughts and feelings for each other.”

In 2018, Viall will hand over his title as Bachelor to Arie Luyendyk Jr., the race car driver who competed in the 2012 season.

Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.