‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money’s Daughter Is Talking After Skateboarding Accident Left Her on Life Support

Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter is showing signs of returning to her old self, beginning to speak after a skateboarding accident last month left her in the ICU in a medically-induced coma. Two days after The Bachelor alum’s daughter daughter was moved to the neuroscience trauma unit, her ex-husband, Ryan Money, gave a hopeful update, saying his daughter’s “personality has not changed.”

“When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if I was entertaining her and she said, ‘He’s driving me crazy,’” he wrote on Instagram on Monday of a conversation his wife had with Brielle. He also revealed the teen is currently craving “coconut Red Bull, Diet Coke and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream” and has been spending her time “giving the medical staff and myself a hard time, talking about what she wants to drink, or sleeping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RyanMoney (@rcmoney) on Apr 13, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

“She is recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room,” he added of her progress. “We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle. Brielle;s progress in the last 24 hours is absolutely contributed to you prayers. I am SO GRATEFUL for you. I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!”

Michelle has remained off social media amid this massive milestone for Brielle after telling followers Saturday she would be taking a step back from sharing Brielle’s recovery story. “This is not my story to tell. This is her story, and I think as a 15 year old who has just gone through something so traumatic, it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing any more,” she said in a video. “I can tell you that she is going to be OK. …And so much of that is because of you guys, and I will forever be indebted to you for the support and the love, but I have got to be 100 percent present with my daughter, and this is not my story to tell.”

“It does not feel right for me to be sharing this chapter publicly… But I have to be like, a strong mom right now. So, I’m sharing this video to tell you thank you and to tell you I’m taking a break from social media,” she continued. “And if Brielle wants to share this story with you, she will do it when she wants to do it. I am committed and grateful and privileged to be dedicating every ounce of my energy to her right now. This kid is special. This kid is strong. This kid is going to do some big things with her life, but it is up to her if she wants to share those things or not. … I love you, I appreciate you, but it is time for me to be a mom.”