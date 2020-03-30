Bachelor Nation's Michelle Money is asking for prayers after 15-year-old daughter Brielle was involved in a "terrible" skateboarding accident that has left her in the ICU on life support and in a medically induced coma. The Bachelor alum shared a photo of her daughter in the hospital Monday with a plea for prayers.

"Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support," she wrote of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Money,. "She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in."

"The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real," she continued. "In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."

The Bachelor personality, who first competed on Brad Womack's season in 2011, continued, "This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through."

Money had plenty of support from Bachelor Nation, including from new Bachelorette Clare Crawley. "Michelle, you have every single one of us surrounding you + Brielle with prayer and strength," she wrote. "We will not stop. Sending so much energy of healing to Brielle."

Emily Maynard added, "Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. Im praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world."

JoJo Fletcher also made sure to send her prayers, writing, "I am so so sorry. Sending so many prayers to you and your sweet girl.

Photo credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images