'Bachelor' Alum Michelle Money Gives Health Update on Daughter Following Skateboard Accident

Michelle Money is giving a hopeful update on 15-year-old daughter Brielle after the teenager was part of a "terrible" skateboarding accident that left her in the ICU on life support and in a medically induced coma. The Bachelor alum revealed Monday that after surgery "went great," doctors will wait two days before taking her out of the coma to assess her status.

Sharing videos taken by Brielle just hours before the accident of the teen messing around with her mom, Money gave her followers an update on social media: "This was two hours before the accident. We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! Lol! (She lied). She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!" Money wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Money (@michellemoney) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

"Surgery went great," she continued. "Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know."

The reality TV personality, who first appeared on Brad Womack's Bachelor season in 2011, first revealed her daughter's medical crisis the day prior, sharing a photo of Brielle in a hospital bed.

"Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support," she wrote of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Money. "She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children's Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in."

"The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real," she continued. "In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."

Money concluded, "This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through."

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic