‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Trailer Promises ‘Tears’ and ‘Sticky Situations’

Bachelor in Paradise is turning up the heat this summer — and the drama! In the first teaser trailer of the upcoming season of Bachelor Nation’s most dramatic summer show, premiering Aug. 5, things are going down and people are breaking down amid “drama, tears” and some seriously “sticky situations.”

Kicking off the teaser is The Bachelor alum Demi Burnett, who made waves on Colton Underwood‘s season and seems ready to stir things up in Paradise. When asked by host Chris Harrison if she’s ready for what’s held in store for her, she replies confidently, “Oh, I’m more than ready.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Jul 15, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

The trailer then shows a super cut of some of the most dramatic moments from the upcoming season, featuring John Paul Jones from Hannah Brown’s current season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin from Underwood’s season and Wills Reid from Becca Kufrin’s season.

Godwin asks the sky “What am I supposed to do?” only to be answered by a cheeky voiceover teasing plenty of backstabbing in Paradise: “You’re supposed to watch your back!”

“It’s all the fun and drama under the sun,” the narrator continues as the cast, also including Bibiana Julian, Clay Harbor, Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Sydney Lotuaco, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Katie Morton, Derek Peth and Chris Bukowski, are shown fighting and crying.

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Dean Unglert also is shown returning to comment on Horstmann’s “sticky situation,” with Godwin and Adams, which he notes was similar to his notorious love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard.

“He’s just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation,” Unglert comments. “We’ve all been there before.”

There’s more to come on the next season, the show’s Instagram teased, captioning the footage, “Fun, drama, tears, and a few sticky situations! Pack your baggage for another exciting season of #BachelorInParadise!”

Bachelor Nation was quick to weigh in on the drama, including former Bachelor Underwoood, who commented, “This looks fun.”

Schulman, who found herself in very similar situations during her time in Paradise, joked, “These people are so dramatic.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bachelor in Paradise