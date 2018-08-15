‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Roast Chris Randone for ‘Playing Tia’

Bachelor in Paradise has crowned its newest villain.

After spending almost the entirety of the first week judging Colton Underwood for playing with Tia Booth’s emotions, Chris Randone is getting heat from fans of the summer guilty pleasure reality series for kissing Krystal Nielson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Tuesday’s new episode went on, it seemed as though Randone and Booth’s relationship was one of the more solid new couples of the season, Randone looked to Nielson for a little thrill that unleashed Booth’s wrath.

I love how Chris gets mad at Colton for playing Tia but he is doing the same 💁🏼‍♀️ #BachelorInParadise — Sincerely_kelsee (@SincerelyKelsee) August 15, 2018

Chris- Tia needs a man who will protect and care for her… kisses another girl #BachelorInParadise — Brian Shoemaker (@Brianwathisface) August 15, 2018

As Kenny Layne continued to woo Nielson with a beachside dinner to express the seriousness of his intentions toward her, Krystal told him she liked how “pure his intentions were.

“You’re such a romantic,” Nielson said to her date. While she appreciated the romantic gesture, Krystal made it clear she wanted to slow things down with him.

“I’m sitting there trying to figure out whether I’m getting friendzoned,” Layne told the camera as Nielson told him he could see other people.

At the same time, Booth and Randone talked about their own relationship, and her insecurities.

“I know you want a man who knows what he wants,” Randone told Booth. “I know there could be something amazing between us.”

You’re full of shit, Chris. You’re going to make out with Krystal in 5 seconds. #BachelorInParadise — Melissa (@melissa_ann233) August 15, 2018

HOW DARE YOU BREAK KENNY’S SWEET ANGEL HEART FOR CHRIS (???!!??) #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Tpg7prvyL9 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 15, 2018

Lmaoooo Chris is truly trash!! #BachelorInParadise — 🌻 sabrina 🌻 (@sabrinaaakhen) August 15, 2018

Booth talked to the camera feeling secure about the relationship, but things changed quickly once Nielson and Randone found each other later that night.

Booth talked to the camera feeling secure about the relationship, but things changed quickly once Nielson and Randone found each other later that night.

Nielson told the camera about being nervous to approach Randone because of the drama surrounding him, Booth and Underwood.

“We’ve had a lot of good conversations… it’s refreshing, I guess,” Randone said, telling Krystal he is not in a relationship with Booth.

“I really want to kiss you right now,” Randone said as they joked about how he had never kissed a blonde.

As the two kissed, Twitter exploded with insults for Randone and Nielson.

i never want to see Chris’s tongue ever again. put that away #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/YrYn3zHhWa — Nicole ♡ (@colesara_) August 15, 2018

“i’m not in a relationship… i’ve never kissed a blonde” i hate this guy chris needs to go #BachelorinParadise — goofy goober (@bocaniam) August 15, 2018

Ugh people can only be on their best behavior for so long…..chris is OBVIOUSLY the same as he was on beccas season #BachelorinParadise — Jillian Speranza (@jillsperanza) August 15, 2018

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.