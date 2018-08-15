Reality

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Roast Chris Randone for ‘Playing Tia’

Bachelor in Paradise has crowned its newest villain.After spending almost the entirety of the […]

Bachelor in Paradise has crowned its newest villain.

After spending almost the entirety of the first week judging Colton Underwood for playing with Tia Booth’s emotions, Chris Randone is getting heat from fans of the summer guilty pleasure reality series for kissing Krystal Nielson.

As Tuesday’s new episode went on, it seemed as though Randone and Booth’s relationship was one of the more solid new couples of the season, Randone looked to Nielson for a little thrill that unleashed Booth’s wrath.

As Kenny Layne continued to woo Nielson with a beachside dinner to express the seriousness of his intentions toward her, Krystal told him she liked how “pure his intentions were.

“You’re such a romantic,” Nielson said to her date. While she appreciated the romantic gesture, Krystal made it clear she wanted to slow things down with him.

“I’m sitting there trying to figure out whether I’m getting friendzoned,” Layne told the camera as Nielson told him he could see other people.

At the same time, Booth and Randone talked about their own relationship, and her insecurities.

“I know you want a man who knows what he wants,” Randone told Booth. “I know there could be something amazing between us.”

Booth talked to the camera feeling secure about the relationship, but things changed quickly once Nielson and Randone found each other later that night.

Nielson told the camera about being nervous to approach Randone because of the drama surrounding him, Booth and Underwood.

“We’ve had a lot of good conversations… it’s refreshing, I guess,” Randone said, telling Krystal he is not in a relationship with Booth.

“I really want to kiss you right now,” Randone said as they joked about how he had never kissed a blonde.

As the two kissed, Twitter exploded with insults for Randone and Nielson.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

