‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

It’s a boy for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced on Instagram on Monday, March 11, just three days after their March 8 gender reveal party, that a little boy will be joining their family in August. The couple are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“IT’S A BOY!!!” Roper captioned a gallery of images from their gender reveal party, showing the couple surrounded by blue silly spray.

View this post on Instagram IT’S A BOY!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:07am PDT

The couple met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and tied the knot in January of 2016 in a televised ceremony. In August of 2017, they welcomed their first child, and announced in January of this year that they were adding another little one to the bunch.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” Roper wrote at the time. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

“By the looks of that smile… It looks like Emmy is excited to be a big sister… Baby No. 2 coming to an Instagram near you August 2019,” Tolbert added in his own post.

Roper and Tolbert had been trying for 10 months before they got pregnant, she revealed shortly after announcing the pregnancy, adding that the way in which she told her husband was “not that special.”

“[Tanner] was pestering me like crazy! I wanted to make it special, but then I was so over him asking, I just said ‘I’m pregnant, O.K.!?’” she said. “So not that special. I was like, ‘Shut up!’ I wanted to plan something!”

While the couple is gearing up for their new addition, they are also helping Emerson prepare to be a big sister.

“She doesn’t understand right now,” Roper said. “We’ve been talking to her about it and showing the ultrasound pictures. I think once it’s closer to the due date and the nursery is all set up, she might get a better idea.”

The birth of their child will mark the third pregnancy for the couple. Speaking in a YouTube video shared to their channel in February, Roper and Tolbert revealed that they had become pregnant following their first time being intimate with one another in the Fantasy Suite during Season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, though they later suffered a miscarriage.