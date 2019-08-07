‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Blake Horstmann Releases Caelynn Miller-Keyes Texts in Hopes of Redemption

Blake Horstmann is attempting to clear his name after being accused of playing both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman prior to going on Bachelor in Paradise. Admitting on The Bachelor spinoff to sleeping with both Caelynn and Kristina on subsequent nights at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April, The Bachelorette alum shared text messages between himself and Caelynn he hoped would prove their relationship was far more casual than she claimed on the show.

Blake looked shocked in Tuesday’s episode when Caelynn told him he made her feel like a “f—ing dirty secret” after they slept together, telling him, “I feel like a slimy, disgusting secret that you’re ashamed of. You literally told me to lie for you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It looks like we slept together and I bolted,” Blake told the camera. “And that wasn’t what happened. Sometimes you try to do the right thing—I didn’t want to disrespect Caelynn, I didn’t want to disrespect Kristina. Man, this is bad. I look like the worst human in the world.”

In the text messages Blake alleges were from Caelynn — she has yet to confirm or deny their authenticity — Blake tells her “no” when she tells him she was coming over to his place.

“It’s fine,” Caelynn responded. “Chill it’ll be good.”

“No that’s what they all say,” Blake replied.

Later, Blake tells her, “We can cuddle but no sex [laughing out loud],” prompting from Caelynn, “Yes sex Only sex.”

“If I come over it’s strictly for sex,” Caelynn added. “Nothing more nothing less.”

“That’s what they all say,” Blake said.

Blake then shared messages he claims were from a week before the two left for Paradise, in which they appear to be debating whether or not they should admit they slept together on the show.

“I’m freaking out,” Caelynn said, asking for a day to think about the decision, with Blake admitting he was thinking about pulling out of the show himself.

“Well I just don’t think you will feel any more comfortable and sure if we have another day to think,” Blake said. “I guess let’s just be honest.”

“We f—ed up so bad,” he added, with Caelynn saying, “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world.”

Blake didn’t think it would all be water under the bridge, however, responding, “It’s gonna be. Ya but not everyone is you and me.”

Later, when asked how she was doing, Caelynn responded, “Better. Everything is goooood,” adding later that she was “stressed” and couldn’t stop thinking about it.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Blake explained his reasoning behind sharing the texts, writing, “This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Horstmann (@balockaye.h) on Aug 6, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

“Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth,” he added. “I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor