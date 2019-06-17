‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Officially Married

There’s another success story in the Bachelor world. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who met on Bachelor in Paradise last year and got engaged, married in Mexico Sunday, a year after they met on the show.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielsen, 31, told PEOPLE Sunday. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Randone, also 31, and Nielson tied the knot at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding, while fellow former Bachelor co-stars Ashely Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley and Ben Higgins were among the guests.

During last summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, Nielson dated Kenny King and Randone dated Tia Booth, but they eventually found they were a perfect match. At the end of the season, Randone proposed with a two-carat pear-shaped Neil Lane ring.

In October, the couple moved in together in San Diego.

“It was fast, but in that environment, it’s equivalent to months of dating. We accomplished a lot more in a shorter amount of time,” Randone told PEOPLE.

Randone previously told the magazine his relationship with Nielsen changed him into a better person.

“I was very thick-skinned and hard-shelled when I got to Paradise,” he explained. “I was not myself. I was trying to act like this tough guy, that I had an ego.”

Randone said Neilsen told him he had to be “more self-aware or you’re going to lose friendships here and you’re going to lose me.”

“I realized that this woman came out of nowhere to give me direction,” he recalled. “I felt it from her heart and I realized that if I don’t change now and be vulnerable, I’m going to lose this incredible woman.”

Randone previously appeared on Becca Kurfin’s season of The Bachelorette before joining Paradise. At one point, he was thought to be a frontrunner for Kurfin’s heart, but fans wanted to see him eliminated. Instead, Kurfin picked Garrett Yrigoyen.

After the season ended and Randone saw how his behavior looked on television, Randone apologized to fans on social media. However, like other Bachelor Nation villains, he blamed the editing for how his behavior was perceived by fans.

Randone’s behavior on Paradise was also criticized. Some fans slammed him for playing with Booth’s emotions just before kissing Nielson. So this resulted in Randone apologizing again on Instagram.

“I know at this point, everyone believes I’m a f—boy,” Randone wrote on Instagram in August 2018. “The guy who treats women with disrespect and only cares about himself. Trust me, what I saw last night, that’s how I felt about myself too. I’m embarrassed with my actions.”

In the end, he wrote, “I’m not asking for forgiveness. I want you know where I’m at mentally in paradise right now.”

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 cast will be announced on Good Morning America Monday, ahead of the season premiere on Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC.

Photo credit: Ella DeGea/Getty Images