‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Airs First Same-Sex Couple Engagement in Bachelor Nation History

Bachelor in Paradise made history in Tuesday’s season finale by airing the first same-sex engagement in Bachelor Nation history, showcasing an LGBT+ couple for the first time in the 17 years since the ABC dating show aired its first episode. After Demi Burnett chose to pursue a romance with flame Kristian Haggerty from before her time in Paradise over Bachelorette alum Derek Peth earlier in the season, the couple became a fan favorite, and brought their time together to close in the perfect way when Demi popped the big question.

“Demi, you’ve changed my life forever,” Kristian told Demi in Tuesday’s episode as they held hands in a romantic beach setting. “I think back to the first time we kissed and it felt like the whole world had stopped.”

“I’m in love with you,” she continued. “I give you my full heart and I promise to protect yours, now and forever.”

It was then that Demi dropped to one knee and asked her girlfriend to become her wife: “I came here to find myself but I found myself in you,” she said. “I love you so much, I’m so in love with you, I didn’t even think it was possible to feel this way about someone.”

After their engagement aired during the finale, Demi opened up about owning her queer identity and pursuing love in a relationship with another woman to PEOPLE.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be myself and embrace that and own it,” she told the outlet. “I want to be honest and open. Love is love!”

The couple is still basking in the “surreal” nature of their reality TV engagement, but not rushing into the next step.

“I don’t think we should jump into moving in together,” Demi explained. “We already got engaged in such a short amount of time. We need to have time to date and have a steady-paced relationship.”

While Demi is moving to Los Angeles to be with Kristian, the two are just starting to think about planning their big day: “We just got engaged and we need to breathe for a minute,” said Demi. “But I am super excited to plan a wedding!”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor