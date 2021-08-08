'Bachelor' Ex Host Chris Harrison Returns to Social Media Following Show Exit

✖

Chris Harrison returned to Instagram for the first time in two months to celebrate his own love story. The former The Bachelor host celebrated his three-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima. Harrison, 50, left the Bachelor franchise in June after he was criticized for defending The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid her racism scandal.

"Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman," Harrison wrote, alongside a gallery of photos with Zima, 33. "I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace…your love. The only woman that can remain chic as s— while doing a Voldemort impersonation. I love you LZ Happy anniversary! Can’t wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us."

Zima also shared an anniversary post on Saturday. "Three years of sunsets with you, and I’m feeling more blessed than ever that I get to live each day with you," she wrote, adding that he is an "immeasurably incredible partner." She went on to write, "Every time we look out into the night sky, I’m grateful we’ll greet and experience the next day together. It’s cheesy, it’s romantic, it’s true…I love you for all the right reasons."

Harrison hosted all Bachelor Nation series for ABC until earlier this year. In February 2021, Bachelor fans found photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed ball in 2018 when she was in college. After the images were widely shared among fans, Rachel Lindsay asked Harrison about the photos on Extra, where he defended her. Kirkconnell apologized for the photos and received Matt James' final rose. Although James and Kirkconnell said they broke up during the After the Final Rose special, the two have since reunited.

Harrison also apologized for his comments and Emmanuel Acho was brought in to host James' Final Rose special. Former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were picked to host Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season, which is still ongoing. Adams and Bristowe were chosen to host Michelle Young's season, which will begin in October. Bachelor in Paradise will start on Monday, Aug. 16 with a roster of celebrity guest hosts.

On June 8, Harrison announced he left The Bachelor franchise for good. "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."