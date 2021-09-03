Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller: What Went Down Between Them

The Bachelor fans are learning more about what went south between Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller. PEOPLE reports that Rice is “really pissed off” about his appearance on the show and how he feels production portrayed his relationship with Victoria Fuller.

Rice, 34, spoke about the episode during an episode of Fitz in the Morning on Monday, Aug. 31, explaining that he and Fuller spent one night together. He claims he was under the impression that he was on the show to promote his music. “We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her,” he said during the interview. “You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going on the show.”

In one episode, Peter Weber surprises Fuller with a concert during their date. She later tells Webster that she “dated” Rice, telling him “I can’t do this” before walking away. Rice says he was “still surprised” when Weber and Fuller went on the date. “I was pretty surprised,” he insists. “So I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘don’t even worry about that (adding he told his team he was hesitant about being on the show). He says he was told: ‘They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.”

But Rice says he was blindsided when he ended up in a face-to-face with Fuller, saying: “So the fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think,” he said. Per Rice, he was under the impression she was on the show to promote his single, ‘Lonely If You Are’ and ‘Eyes on You,’” he said, “and I wanted absolutely nothing — if there’s anything I ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show.”

He says now there is no chance he’d ever appear on upcoming Bachelor specials after being led to believe a lie. “I’d do it for a billion dollars,” he joked. “For one, I’m not looking for love right now. I don’t even want that right now, for my own personal life. So why would I do that? Two, I don’t want to put who I am in the hands of somebody else, which would be a producer, which I did before. I did it with Survivor, and I learned that that’s how that goes. You put who you are and how they make you look in the hands of somebody else.”

He also told the publication that during his appearance on the show, he learned that Fuller was involved “an extracurricular activity that I wasn’t expecting.” Still, he says he learned a lot, and it inspired new music that will become available in January.