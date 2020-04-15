‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Dye Hair Blue and Pink Amid Self-Quarantine

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, families everywhere had to find new ways to celebrate the Easter holiday. While in quarantine, Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham skipped dying Easter eggs, instead dying their hair the fun, pastel staples the holiday brings. Rocking a light shade of pink and blue, both Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham showed fans their colorful hair in a sweet photo admitting that while their daughter was napping they decided to do “a thing.”

“Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair [laughing out loud] now [Arie’s] really a silver fox [fox emoji]. Check my bio for the YouTube vid to see how this all went down. Coming soon xo,” she captioned their photo leaving her followers on their toes for more details. Burnham sported her usual hairdo with a center-parted look, with long loose curls while the pink shade covered her blonde tint. Luyendyk Jr. covered his silver locks with an icy-baby color.

Several fans shared their thoughts on the couple’s new activity, with one joking, “You two are really bored.” Someone else mentioned that she and her fiancé did the same thing, writing, “[Oh my God] my fiancé and I did the same colors [laughing out loud].” Another one of her followers encouraged her to maybe keep the new color, commenting, “Oh my gosh!!! I love your hair like that.” Another Instagram user said they looked like “real life” mermaids.

While non-essential businesses are shut down, this includes hair salons, which is leaving a lot of people unsure of what to do with their hair during these uncertain times. However, Burnham isn’t worried about that and neither is Luyendyk Jr. as they uploaded a YouTube video showing the former Bachelor getting a haircut from his wife. In the 10-minute video titled “Quarantine Barbershop,” she used a few household items to give him a new style. With the help of some kitchen scissors, a hair trimmer and a few tips from Luyendyk Jr., she gave him what looked like a professional haircut!

So many celebrity families are keeping their followers entertained and updated on how they’re choosing to self-isolate. A few have taken to the new Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness by dressing up as their favorite faces from the show, while others have choreographed new dances for Tik Tok. While everyone seems to be doing something a little different, they all share one thing in common: they’re encouraging their followers to stay home and practice good hygiene to help flatten the curve.