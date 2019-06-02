‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Heart ‘Grew Two Sizes’ After Becoming a Father

Being a dad certainly suits Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr., who just last week welcomed his first child with wife Lauren Burnham.

Sharing new photos on Instagram of daughter Alessi Ren sleeping on his chest and looking up into his eyes, Luyendyk wrote, “Fatherhood is the best. I think my heart just grew two sizes.”

With new mom Burnham commenting a number of crying emojis on the post, it was clear the heartfelt admission had many in Bachelor Nation in their feelings.

“Congrats!!!!” former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay commented. “So happy for you both.”

Fellow Bachelor alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wrote, “This made me tear up. I’ll never forget the surge of emotion I felt when I first became a mom. There is truly nothing else like it in the world. Enjoy every moment of this!”

Longtime Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, who watched the two fall in love firsthand, commented on an earlier photo, “Sending you all my love…and now diapers.”

On Wednesday, May 29, the couple, who met and got engaged during the 2018 season of The Bachelor, welcomed their first child together, with Luyendyk writing on Instagram at the time, “We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

“She is sweet, calm and [Arie Luyendyk Jr.] and I could not be more in love with her,” new mom Burnham wrote on her own profile after the birth, adding, “I’ve never seen anything more perfect in my entire life.

Friday, the new dad revealed things were going along just fine for his newly-expanded family once they got home.

“We survived our first night at home… She’s such a good sleeper,” Luyendyk captioned a photo of the little girl wearing a pink and white hat.

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

