‘Bachelor’ Alum Tia Booth Reveals New Beau Following Colton Underwood Split

The Bachelor‘s Tia Booth has a new man in her life following her heartbreaking split from Colton Underwood.

Booth shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend of herself with a man E! News identified as Cory Cooper, cuddling up on the sidelines, with the caption, “Nashville weekends.”

“Tia is dating Cory Cooper,” a source told the outlet. “She has been traveling back and forth to Nashville recently within the past month to visit him and they are very happy.”

It’s not clear how the two first met, but the source added that the relationship is new and things are “going really well.”

“Tia really likes Corey, and they are enjoying getting to know each other right now,” they added.

The Bachelor in Paradise star is still living in Arkansas, the insider said, but “distance hasn’t been an issue and they have been making a huge effort in seeing each other.”

Bachelor Nation will remember that Booth’s last serious relationship was with new Bachelor leading man, Underwood, which started before his time on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette with a romantic weekend, and ended with heartache in Paradise.

Despite reassuring Kufrin early on that Underwood and her were no longer interested in one another, Booth returned late during the 2018 season to tell the Bachelorette star she had changed her mind. It was with this in mind that Kufrin sent Underwood packing following the hometown dates.

With Booth and Underwood both announced as members of the summer’s Bachelor in Paradise cast, it seemed like the couple would immediately reunite on the beaches of Mexico, but Underwood was still reeling from his relationship with Kufrin.

“This whole thing has just brought a lot of feelings back that, to be honest, I had just buried and I didn’t know until I got here,” he told ex Kufrin in an August episode of the series. “I came here not knowing if I was ready to get back out there, not knowing what I wanted to do, and I told Tia, ‘I don’t know what I want yet, so please be patient with me.’ I think what I realized just right now is even when we ended things, I didn’t want anyone else to see me emotional.”

Following his heart-to-heart, Underwood and Booth did agree to begin a relationship, and seemed like one of the more stable couples in Paradise until the former NFL player abruptly said he was no longer interested in dating the physical therapist, leaving Mexico behind.

A week later, he was announced as the new Bachelor, and will be looking for love in the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

The Bachelor will return in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tia Booth