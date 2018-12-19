‘Bachelor’ Alum Nikki Ferrell Splits With Husband Tyler Vanloo

Former Bachelor star Nikki Ferrell and husband Tyler Vanloo have decided to separate after two years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the magazine that the couple is “done” and have been “on the rocks” since their wedding. The 32-year-old wed Vanloo in October 2016 in front of family and friends, including fellow Bachelor star Andi Dorfman, who served as a bridesmaid. Both women appeared on Bachelor season 18 in 2014.

A source also told Hollywood Life that the couple is getting a “divorce.”

“Nikki Ferrel (sic) and her husband Tyler Vanloo are in fact getting a divorce,” the source said. “They’ve had a super rough and rocky year. It’s true. They haven’t been spending time together for quite awhile now. They really tried to make it work, but ultimately, could not. For friends It’s not surprising at all.”

Ferrell, a pediatric nurse, no longer follows her husband on Instagram; the last time she shared a photo with him was in January. Since then, she has posted photos of herself without her wedding and engagement ring. Meanwhile, Vanloo shared a tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day.

“Such a babe… happy V-day,” he wrote alongside a series of photos.

Ferrell received Juan Pablo Galavis’ final rose during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor — but not a proposal. In fact, Galavis did not even say “I love you” to Ferrell. The two dated for several months after the show and even gave their relationship another shot on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy before breaking up in October 2014.

“It’s not from lack of trying on either side,” Ferrell told host Chris Harrison in January 2015. “I tried really hard and he tried too.”

Galavis went on to marry Osmariel Villalobos in Miami in August 2017. After Arie Luyendky Jr.’s controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, Galavis said that he was no longer the most hated Bachelor of all time.

He told Entertainment Tonight that his title of the most infamous Bachelor was “smashed” by Luyendyk, who gave his final rose to and proposed to Becca Kufrin, only to break up with her weeks later for Lauren Burnham.

“You know, I feel bad for him,” Galavis said. “Because at the end of the day … you just get to be with that person for [around] 40 hours, so you don’t know them that well.”

“If he followed his heart and the other one was the girl, I guess it’s right,” he added.