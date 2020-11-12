'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals Missing Brother Has Been Found After She Asked Fans for Help

✖

Hours after issuing a plea for help, Caelynn Miller-Keyes' brother, Haydn Kamenicky, has been found. The Bachelor alum provided the update Wednesday afternoon, revealing that after having gone missing for more than 24 hours, her brother was located. In the post, shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story, Miller-Keyes thanked fans "for your help and for your prayers."

At this time, the circumstances surrounding Kamenicky's disappearance remain unclear. Miller-Keyes’s sister, Arianna Miller-Keyes, revealed that their brother had been "found alive," though "the details are still unclear." Shared to her Instagram Story, Arianna also offered her gratitude for the outpouring of support her family had received, writing, "thank you so, so much for everyone's thoughts and prayers. Thank you for sharing and helping us bring him home."

We found Haydn. Thank you everyone for your help and for your prayers. — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, the TV personality and her sister had both taken to their respective social media accounts seeking help in locating their brother, whom Miller-Keyes said hadn't been seen since Tuesday morning in their hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Writing, "my brother is missing and we need help finding him," the Bachelor alum informed her followers that Kamenicky drives a red Dodge Durango with the license plate number XGB2103. No other information was provided. In her post, she asked anyone with information into the whereabouts of her brother to "please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450." Arianna, meanwhile, requested that people "please keep sharing and if you live in the area keep your eyes open for him."

Shortly after the sisters issued their plea for help, fans chimed in with words of support. In response to Miller-Keyes' tweets, multiple fans wrote that they were "praying for his safe return." Several people who lived in or around the area had also promised to "be on the lookout" and alert other people they knew in the area. News that Kamenicky was found was met with a similar outpouring of support, with one person replying that they were "so happy for a great outcome," with another adding, "hope he's safe & OK. Sending love to him & your whole family."

Fans first met Miller-Keyes on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019. During that 23rd season of the ABC series, Miller-Keyes had made it to the final four, even bringing Underwood to her hometown to meet her family. Although she didn't receive the final rose, she went on to find love on Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise, where she met Dean Unglert.