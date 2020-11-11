'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Asks Fans for Help Finding Missing Brother

✖

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has issued an urgent plea on social media after her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, went missing. The Bachelor alum took to both Twitter and Instagram Tuesday seeking any information regarding her brother's disappearance after she said that he has not been seen in over 24 hours.

In the first of three posts, Miller-Keyes wrote that her "brother is missing and we need help finding him." She said that Kamenicky had last been seen Tuesday morning in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Sharing two photos of him, she wrote, "please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything." In a second tweet, she informed her fans that her brother "drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103." She shared an image of the vehicle to her Instagram Story, again asking that anyone with information "please call."

My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/5VIN0Kxuom — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

At this time, no further information regarding Kamenicky has been given. Fans of the Bachelor alum were quick to reply with positive thoughts and prayers. One person, including the praying hands and a heart emoji, responded, "praying for your brother and your family." Another person said that they were "sending you and your family love." Several people who live in the area near to where Kamenicky was last seen assured Miller-Keyes that they "will keep an eye out" and share her posts to their own accounts to spread awareness.

Fans had first come to know Miller-Keyes during her appearance on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She made it to the final four of the dating competition, even bringing Underwood for a hometown date in Fredericksburg. She had been such a well-liked addition to the series that ABC executive Robert Mills revealed to E! News in 2019 that Miller-Keyes had been among five women from previous seasons approached to be the lead of The Bachelorette Season 15, a role that eventually went to Hannah Brown.

Although Miller-Keyes didn't get the chance to find love on The Bachelorette, she did find it during her time on Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise, where she met Dean Unglert, whom she has been dating ever since. Speaking on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, Unglert, a contestant on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, opened up about their relationship, revealing that they wear commitment rings as a "way of telling the world and the people we're around that we are committed to each other. We're in this for the long haul. There's no going back."