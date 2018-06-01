‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Shares Photos of Recent Breast Augmentation

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is speaking out about her recent breast augmentation surgery.

The 28-year-old reality star, who has two children from a previous marriage, confirmed in February on her Instagram that she had gone under the knife after much fan speculation.

She took to her blog Thursday to share more about her experience with the surgery, as well as to provide some before and after shots.

Stanton said she was a B-cup before the surgery and opted to get 250cc soft touch silicone implants, going up a cup size.

“Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs,” she wrote. “Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year they were basically… gone. Any mamas out there relate to this?

“Amanda made a great candidate for breast augmentation surgery,” Stanton’s plastic surgeon, Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip told E! News. “She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue. She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need for a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body.”

Stanton then discussed her recovery from the operation, which was done under general anesthesia. She said she felt the most sore a day after the surgery and that the pain grew less painful every day. She said that after eight days, she flew to Italy for a pre-planned business trip and was “super careful” not to do any heavy lifting.

The reality star later told fans that if they are thinking of undergoing the procedure themselves to do “A LOT” of research, as well as to make sure they are going under the knife for themselves and not a significant other.

“My body or any physical part of me is not something that I am or was super insecure about,” Stanton wrote. “I have my days (just like everybody else) where I nitpick at my face (sometimes I really hate my nose) or where I feel bloated or just…blah. It’s really, really important for me to share that I thought about this for YEARS.”

“I don’t want anyone to think they have to change their body to look BETTER,” she added. “It’s not about that, truly. But I did make this decision for myself, for my own body. When the time comes where I have to talk to my girls about this in the future, I will always tell them they are beautiful in every single way, but will also be mindful about being real with them and why I chose to do what I did.”

