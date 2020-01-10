‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Compares Dad ‘Dog’ Chapman to Bill Clinton Amid Rumors He’s Dating Beth Chapman’s Assistant

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman continues to criticize her father amid rumors he’s dating Chapman family friend Moon Angell, who Lyssa says was a friend of the late Beth Chapman. Lyssa took to Twitter several times over the past week to voice her opinion about the rumored relationship, claiming that Chapman is lying about the nature of his relationship with Angell.

After claiming that in addition to working for Beth, Angell also once dated one of Chapman’s sons, Lyssa, 32, tweeted “I’d probably lie too.”

She also shared a meme of former President Bill Clinton with his infamous words circa the Monica Lewinsky trial: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

“Ok I’m done,” Lyssa captioned the meme, along with a crying laughing emoji and a skull emoji.

Lyssa’s followers replied with a wide range of reactions, with some calling out Chapman for “moving on” so fast, and others urging her to stay out of the drama.

“I get it. Truuust me. But why post something making fun of your father? He IS still your father,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Is this really moving on? fast? No disrespect, but how any times has Dog been married? A few… I think he just really likes women and cannot be without one,” someone else wrote.

“That was seriously funny!! Work things out with your Dad because at the end of the day he is your Daddy and he needs you. This will not last…he’s just sad and lonely. This won’t last!” another said.

“Doesn’t matter if he is her father or not. He’s hurt her, let her post and let her cope. Let her hate the situation as much as she wants; it’s a shitty situation and at least she’s just posting memes to cope and not doing something worse,” one fan defended her.

The Clinton tweet was a continuation of posts that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared on Thursday slamming Chapman. “If I was shackled up with one of my sons ex girlfriends #IdProbablyLieToo,” she wrote at one point in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I have nothing to lose. But hey, if I was in your situation I’d probably lie too,” she wrote in another since-deleted tweet, adding a vomiting emoji.

She also retweeted her stepsister Cecily Chapman (who is Beth’s biological daughter and was adopted by Chapman), who tweeted, “I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but [to be honest] what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG?”

Earlier this week, Dog told Radar Online that he and Angell are just friends leaning on each other to get through Beth’s death. “She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” Chapman explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

But the denial hasn’t stopped Lyssa from speaking out against Angell. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do ?” Lyssa tweeted. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ?”

She added to Angell on social media in a tweet she’s since deleted, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”