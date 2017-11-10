Audrey Roloff Shamed After Stacking Things on Baby Ember

Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff was slammed on social media for a photo she posted promoting baby wipes on Facebook.

The photo shows baby Ember Jean, who was born in September, resting in a bassinet and covered with four packs of baby wipes.

“Just got my monthly Young Living order and had to stock up on these because they are the best wipes on the planet,” Roloff captioned the picture.

Fans were concerned with the placement of the wipes and suggested the TLC mom not stack things on her infant.

“Ok what the heck put the wipes packages on the bed or something not on a beautiful sleeping baby girl,” one woman commented.

“They should not be on baby like that, come on. [They’re] not light in weight,” another added.

Aside from baby stacking, fans generally agree that the 26-year-old and her husband Jeremy are great parents.

In a recent message the new mom posted on her lifestyle blog, she offered her tiny daughter a beautiful missive.

“Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, fierce, and hard to extinguish,” she wrote with a winky face. “May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on your own. We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us ‘mom and dad.’ “

