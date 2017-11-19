Audrey Roloff Opens up About the Person She ‘Never’ Wants to Be

Little People, Big World cast member took to social media over the weekend to share a very important, yet surprising message.

The 25-year-old mom took to Instagram on Friday to share not just a sweet snap of her 2-month old infant Ember Jean, but a message with fans about something very serious.

“I’ve been convicted on something lately… As much as l love sharing my life with y’all and what I’ve learned/am learning, l never want to be someone who spends more time sharing on social media than l do seeking the Lord and searching His truths,” she said.

Roloff, who is an openly devout Christian, suggested that it might sound a “little contradictory” as she is sharing this on a network, but was looking for others to relate.

“In a world that invites us to share share share, l want to seek seek seek,” she said. “Instead of always reaching for my phone to document a moment or share on social media, l want to be more concerned with seeking God in those moments and listening for what He might have to share with me!”

She went on to say that followers and fans should not misinterpret her, as she loves to share and engage in the space.

“But it should always come second to time with my Creator and redeemer,” she said. “I want to be someone who spends more time reading truth, engaging wisdom, and listing for His still small voice, than sharing my own incomplete oversimplified perspectives.”

While she shared the message, she also went on to promote the products sold by her friends and offered a weekend code for eager shoppers.