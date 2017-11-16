Audrey Roloff Gets Criticized During Daughter Ember Jean’s Checkup

Audrey Roloff can’t do anything without critics finding something to be mad about. This time, the Little People, Big World cast member was targeted for her apparel at a doctor’s appointment for daughter Ember Jean.

“Ember’s two month check up! Getting so tall and so strong,” she wrote under a photo of her at the doctor’s office wearing a black peasant top and light ripped jeans.

But apparently the TLC personality’s casual outfit was offensive to some.

“Why would you wear those jeans to a doctors appointment?” one woman commented.

That comment soon rose to the top of the post, as people ripped into the person who said it.

“That’s called style. Welcome to 2017!” one jabbed.

“I was thinking how cute/stylish she was dressed in that pic!!” another added.

Another woman in the medical profession said doctors couldn’t care less what you wear to an appointment, as they wear scrubs, which are “practically pajamas,” every day.

“We don’t find it disrespectful,” she said. “Because we care more about taking care of that sweet baby or whoever else is in front of us that we need to take care of. …Her pants should be the least of anyone’s worries.”

Roloff herself addressed the comments in her Instagram story, screenshotting the user’s comment and captioning it, “I posted this pic of Ember and I on Facebook and this is the top comment!”

Luckily, there were more than enough positive commenters to make up for the negative one.

“Ember is really growing and cute as a button,” one woman said. “I know you and Jeremy are so proud to be the parents of a beautiful baby girl.”

“I love that Ember is in the mirror looking at herself,” another commented. “So cute!”