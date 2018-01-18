Audrey Roloff Accused of Using Jesus to ‘Profit off His Name’

Audrey Roloff frequently posts devotional prayers on her Instagram account, much to her followers’ delight — but others think she may be posting faith-based content for all the wrong reasons and pushing her Christian beliefs for the sake of a dollar.

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World cast member shared a dreamy photo of her and her husband, Jeremy Roloff. The photo itself might inspire a bit of wanderlust, but in her caption, Roloff challenges her followers to look beyond ordinary “adventures.”

Roloff wrote that while social media “has made us increasingly obsessed with the idea of adventure” she says “we should be willing to embark on God-given adventures, rather than pursuing our own whims.”

She continued by giving the biblical example of Noah and the ark. “This was a hefty task, not a spontaneous pursuit that Noah whimsically enjoyed, like a last minute road trip…Building the ark required Noah to learn, plan, and sacrifice his time and finances, while also enduring eye-rolling disrespect and ridicule from everyone who watched him build a giant boat in his front yard,” she wrote.

“Have you written-off a God-given adventure as impossible, illogical, or irrational?” she asked in the conclusion of her post.

Her post resonated with many of her followers, who commented things like “love this!!” and “This is so good, thank you for sharing.”

“This is beautifully written. Thank you so much for the spiritual food for thought,” one person wrote.

“Wow! Love this. So inspirational,” another said.

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about Roloff’s devotional posts as her followers. The Hollywood Gossip questions Roloff’s motives, noting the new mom followed up her excerpt with mention of a devotion people can buy — perhaps suggesting the Little People, Big World star might be trying to make some money off her post.

“But how would Jesus feel about a disciple trying to profit off His name?” The Hollywood Gossip asks. “By quoting a bible passage in one sentence and following it up with a link to a store in the next sentence?”

“Does this mean she’s a hypocrite and isn’t a true believer? No. Not necessarily,” it continues.

Judging by the overwhelming amount of positive responses to Roloff’s post, not many of her fans are complaining and might even enjoy a devotional from Roloff.

Indeed, some commenters seem to encourage her to go into the business.

“Have you ever thought of going into the ministry? You seem to be gifted in this area,” one person wrote.

“You are ministering! As each of us are in some way. Keep your writing… not everyone has that gift,” another said.

