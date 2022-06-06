Atlanta Photographer Kelly Kline Talks Appearing on HGTV's 'Lil Jon Wants to Do What?' (Exclusive)

✖

Lil Jon has new series on HGTV called Lil Jon Wants to do What? The series, which premiered in May, features the hip-hop artist and expert builder Anitra Mecadon helping skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their wild side with unconventional renovation ideas. Last week, viewers got to see Lil Jon and Mecadon renovate an Alma Travel Trailer from 1952 owned by Atlanta photographer Kelly Kline. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kline talked about working with Lil Jon on the show.

"He was super cool, man," Kline exclusively told PopCulture. "He's super down to earth. I'll be honest, very average Joe in a good way. Had awesome ideas, a lot of energy, and a good sense of humor. And I don't know, he was great to work with." Kline also revealed how she and her wife, Symantha Reenders, were able to join the show, which can also be streamed on Discovery+.

"Well, it just seemed like an interesting opportunity. We happened to be in a place with the Alma at the time when we were looking," Kline added. "We were looking for a designer, we were actively shopping for a designer. We were speaking with three or four people at that time. And then a friend of mine said she had some connections and said, 'This might be an opportunity. They might be still looking for someone for the show.' And so, I don't know, she just dropped my information with them and it progressed from there."

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

The trailer will be available for daily rental in Atlanta later this month and can be used as a talent trailer, green room or private lounge space. It's part of Kline's company Vintage Ventures, which is a division of Treehouse Studios, a studio located in downtown Atlanta that Kline opened in 2014. Shortly after Kline's episode of Lil Jon Wants to Do What? premiered, she hosted a VIP party at Treehouse Studios where guests could take a tour of the Alma Travel Tailer and the studio itself.

"I'm pretty excited because the Alma is our biggest project today, Kline said before the party. "It's 30 feet long. It's a huge undertaking. And we haven't really been able to share that much with people at all because of being part of the TV show. Normally we'd probably be posting a ton of stuff on Instagram as we go through the process, but we've kind of been radio silent on this. And so we're really excited for people to come out and see it because it's totally unique." Lil Jon Wants to Do What? airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV and Discovery +.