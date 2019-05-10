Ariana Grande Makes ‘KUWTK’ Debut in New Preview

Ariana Grande makes her Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut in this weekend’s episode, which covers the making of her Kris Jenner-starring video “thank u, next.”

In the video, released back on Nov. 30, Grande paid tribute to several of her favorite movies, including Mean Girls. She recruited Jenner to play Amy Poehler’s character from the film, even having the momager dress in a pink tracksuit while filming Grande and her friends during a school talent show. Bloopers from the video show Jenner having even more fun than in the final cut.

During the preview clip from KUWTK, audiences see how the video was filmed and just how excited Grande and Jenner were to work with each other.

“It’s the day of the shoot and I feel really excited to go make my Ariana Grande video debut,” Jenner said.

When the two meet, there is instant chemistry, with Jenner excited to see the “God Is A Woman” singer’s pink lipstick. Grande then revealed she was wearing lipstick from Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics.

“She walked in with a Kylie box this big — I literally started crying my eyes out,” Grande recalled.

“She was so cute,” Jenner added.

Grande also worked hard to make Jenner feel comfortable on set and explained what she was going for.

“It’s going to be so funny,” Grande explained. “I want to show you, at some point, the other set-ups. It was so cool. We did some Legally Blonde, and 13 Going on 30 and we’re going to do Bring It On tonight.”

“I’ve got this, don’t you worry,” Jenner replied.

“You definitely do,” Grande assured her. “Feel free to make it your own, too. If you want to just freestyle it — whatever you want to do.”

Still, Jenner put added pressure on herself to make sure everything went well.

“This is the first time that I’ve ever been in a professional music video with an iconic artist and someone I admire very much,” Jenner said. “I don’t want to let Ariana down. No, no, no.”

Considering how well received Jenner’s cameo in the video was, she had nothing to worry about. Even her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner praised their mother’s performance. Kardashian joked that Jenner was making them watch it “over and over and over again.”

“SO F—ING FUNNY,” Kardashian added in another Instagram Story post. Grande shared it, adding, “Thanks for letting me borrow ur mom.”

Kendall also shared a clip from the video, adding, “This is genius.”

Since the “thank u, next” video was released, it has been viewed more than 368 million times on YouTube. It also includes cameos from Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet and Elizabeth Gillies, who all helped Grande pay homage to Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On.

The new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.