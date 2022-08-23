Ariana Biermann Arrest Details Released

New details are emerging about Bravo alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana Biermann's DUI arrest. Days after the 20-year-old was booked on three separate charges, including misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, a police report obtained by TMZ has shed new light on the events of the night, including Arianna's claims that she did not drink and drive.

The 20-year-old was taken into police custody at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Forsyth County, Georgia. The arrest reportedly occurred after Arianna allegedly hit another vehicle. The police report revealed that Arianna admitted to officers that she "smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink." Throughout the back-and-forth during her arrest, Arianna maintained she had not been drinking, despite responding officers noting that she had a "noticeable sway" during field sobriety tests. Officers also reported that they told her they could smell alcohol on her breath, though Arianna allegedly suggested the smell could be coming from her clothing.

Arianna's claims made throughout her arrest lineup with statements from her attorney, Justin Spizman. Addressing his client's arrest shortly after news broke, Spizman told TMZ in a statement, "Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

Despite denying drinking and driving, Arianna was ultimately charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. She was processed with the surname Zolciak, her mother's maiden name, and not her adopted father's name, Biermann. Hudson McLeroy, her on-and-off boyfriend who was also in the vehicle, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, as well as allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit. Arianna has since been released on bond and a court date has been set.

Arianna, a social media influencer, began appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its debut season in 2008 when she was just 6. After five seasons, she appeared in eight seasons of her mom's spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. Along with Arianna, Zolciak-Biermann is also mother to Brielle Biermann, 25, Kroy Jagger, 10, Kash Kade, 9, and 8-year-old twins Kai Rose and Kane Ren.