Another ‘Teen Mom’ Star May Be Pregnant

Another Teen Mom baby may be on the way!

During Thursday’s preview of next week’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season finale, the MTV series teased that there could be another pregnant cast member by showing a glimpse of a positive pregnancy test.

Fans will have to wait until the May 22 season finale to learn whose pregnancy test was shown, but Briana DeJesus can be ruled out, as she got her tubes tied in this week’s episode.

Jade Cline, however, opened up on this week’s episode about her feelings about possibly having another child with Sean Austin, revealing that she was torn when it came to giving 7-year-old daughter Kloie a sibling.

“I think we’re in this ‘what’s next’ era,” she told DeJesus. “I feel like everything is good with Kloie. She’s all grown up.” Cline added of her husband’s baby fever, “I feel like he’s got a plan in his head of what he wants to do, but I don’t know what I want to do.”

Later in the episode, Cline called her castmate in a panic. “I check my cycle app because I’ve been tracking the ovulation and everything on my phone,” she said. “I check it and it says I’m 11 days late. I don’t think I’ve ever been that late on my period. I’m in a sweat right now. I honestly feel like I’m going to cry. Everything is going to change.”

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis could also be the couple adding a new member to their family, as they’ve spent much of the season attempting to get pregnant, even visiting a fertility specialist.

“I was not trying to get pregnant when I got pregnant with Ryder. Now I’m trying and it’s not working,” Floyd said in an April episode. “Like, that whole mind game. The pressure’s on to get pregnant.” She continued, “I have a bad habit of giving myself unrealistic timelines for things. And the older I get, the more I’ve learned that it’s not on my time and to accept God’s timing. Um, and that’s kind of where I’m at with it now.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter‘s Mackenzie McKee previously announced this season that she and fiancé Khesanio Hall are expecting twin girls.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter‘s season finale is set for Thursday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.