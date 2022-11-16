Another 'Survivor' Alum Has Died: Former Contestant Dan Lembo Dead at 75

The Survivor family is once again mourning the loss of one of their own. Dan Lembo, the real estate agent who was 63 when he competed on the show's 21st season, Survivor: Nicaragua, in 2010, has died. Lembo passed away at his Manhattan home on Sept. 3, according to his obituary. He was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Lembo was remembered by his family as a "charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant" who loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old." According to his obituary, Lembo "enjoyed softball in Bridgehampton with friends" on the weekends." Lembo's two sons, Matthew and Michael, also remembered their father with personal messages, with Matthew writing, "Thank you for being my Dad. You were a happy person. You were my best friend. I will miss you. Love you, Dad. Matt."

"Dad, No matter the situation, you were always there for me. You were my first phone call. You were my travel buddy... every weekend, we would take our trips. From skiing in Vermont, looking at homes in the Hamptons, a sunny weekend in Miami, or a Yankees' playoff game, we were always together," Michael added. "I will miss you. I love you. Michael."

Born in 1947, the Brooklyn native attended New Utrecht High School in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn before continuing his education at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, New York, graduating in 1969. While Lembo worked as a real estate agent, he put his skills to the test when he appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010 as part of the Espada tribe. Although Lembo was not known for his performances during the challenges, he was a fan-favorite and well-loved member among his tribe. He made it to the final five before being voted off the island, telling PEOPLE just prior to his exit episode, "I didn't play Survivor for money. I wanted the adventure. I'm the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, 'I could do that.' So I wanted to be part of this crazy game – and I did pretty well, I'd say! I made it really far."

Lembo is survived by his sons, Matthew and Michael, their spouses, and his five grandchildren. A funeral service for Lembo was held on Sept. 8 at St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue. Lembo's passing marks just the latest tragedy to hit Survivor, news of his death surfacing just after it was reported that Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton died on Oct. 26 at 76. Sexton, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War, passed away following what his family described as a "valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia."