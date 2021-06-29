Is Another Duggar Pregnant? 'Counting On' Fans Think One Couple Is Dropping Hints

✖

The Duggar family could be expanding yet again! Following pregnancy announcements from both Anna Duggar and Jessa Duggar, Counting On fans now think that another Duggar couple is expecting. Rumors have it that newlyweds Justin Duggar and his wife Claire Spivey are expecting their first child together just months after saying "I do."

The pregnancy rumors were sparked from a June 20 Instagram post Spivey, 19, shared. The post included two images of Spivey and her husband – one showing them smiling for the camera and another of 18-year-old Justin sweetly kissing his wife's cheek – alongside a simple caption of three heart emojis. Although pretty inconspicuous at first glance, speculation began flying once fans noticed the post was made on Father's Day and included three hearts, which some believe could be a very subtle hint at their current family of two expanding to three with the arrival of a baby.

While Spivey's post only has a handful of comments, many gushing over the adorable photos, fans over on Reddit dove head first into the rumors. In a thread titled "three hearts?? As in… a baby already?" many Counting On viewers tried to decipher what some viewed as a coded message. One person said "the 3 hearts and it being posted on Fathers Day definitely makes me think it's something she's not ready to announce yet." Somebody else said that it "does strike me as suspicious that she posted this on Father's Day" rather than sharing a post to her own father. A third fan said that after seeing the post, they are "pretty much convinced she's 6-8 weeks at this point. No other reason to post today if she wasn’t expecting."

However, not everyone was as convinced. On that same Reddit thread, one Counting On fan said the speculation "seems like a stretch." While they noted that "it's always possible a duggar is pregnant," they said they don't believe "there's a code encryption in the hearts." Several others agreed, with one person replying, "I agree. I always use 3 emojis in a row when I use them." Another said they "always put 3 hearts, 2 looks weird." Another person simply quipped, "as I tell my dog first thing in the morning, 'biiiig stretch.'"

It seems fans will ultimately have to wait to see if the couple make a pregnancy announcement in the coming months. If they do, the pregnancy would come not long after Justin and Spivey tied the knot. After initially meeting in spring of 2019 and confirming their courtship in September 2020, the couple became engaged in November of that year. Spivey later revealed that she and Justin had actually been courting for 14 months before their engagement. The couple married in late February.