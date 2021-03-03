Justin Duggar Kisses Wife Claire for the First Time on Their Wedding Day

✖

Justin Duggar and his wife Claire Spivey are showing off a little PDA to honor their love. On Tuesday, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his wedding video after he and Spivey tied the knot on Friday, a little mroe than three months after they announced their engagement. The intimate video, captured by videographer Gabriel Johnson, included the moment the couple shared their first kiss.

The minute-long clip begins with the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand, with the video giving fans a close-up of Spivey's wedding gown and the diamond ring now adorning her finger. After a few shots of the couple embracing one another and a quick glimpse at the rustic venue, the video takes fans into the church, sharing the very moment the newlyweds shared their first kiss, a moment that was followed by cheers from those attending the ceremony. The Duggars abide by strict courtship rules and typically refrain from kissing until their wedding day. The video ended with Duggar pumping his fist in the air as he and his bride exited the church.

After announcing their courtship in September 2020, Duggar dropped to one knee and popped the question in November. The couple tied the knot on Feb. 26, sharing the news with fans just a day later. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the couple expressed their excitement at beginning this next chapter in their lives.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," they said. "There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

While their families have known each other for more than two decades, Duggar and Spivey first met in the spring of 2019 and first got to know one another when going out with a group of friends to eat fast food. Romance was quick to spark, with Duggar stating when announcing their courtship that he "knew she was the one... I'm so blessed to have her in my life." Duggar is the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.