See How Anna Duggar Has Transformed Over the Years

Across the many episodes of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, it had become clear that Anna Duggar has transformed significantly over the years.

Born Anna Keller, Duggar began dating Josh Duggar in the late ’00s, with the couple going on to marry in 2009.

Their nuptials were the focus of a TLC special titled A Very Duggar Wedding, which was part of 19 Kids and Counting, a reality series that followed the Duggar family.

After that show ended in 2015, many of the Duggar children went on to appear in the spinoff series Counting on, but Duggar and her husband have not been a significant part of that show.

Scroll down to see a timeline of Anna Duggar’s transformation throughout the years, as adapted from an In Touch article.

2010

Just one year after getting hitched, Duggar still had a very young look about her.

The above photo shows how fresh-faced the reality TV star was back then.

2012

By 2012, Duggar was a mother of two.

He first child with Josh was a girl named Mackynzie Renée (born Oct. 8, 2009), and the couple’s second child was their first boy, named Michael James (born June 15, 2011.)

2013

The following year, Duggar gave birth again, delivering another son.

Marcus Anthony was born on June 2, 2013, making Duggar a mother of three.

2014

There were no new children in Duggar’s immediately family in 2014.

This is noticeable in her look, as she appeared to have slimmed down from the baby weight brought on by her previous pregnancies.

2015

Another child came along in 2015 for Duggar, as she game birth to daughter Meredith Grace (born July 16, 2015).

This year also brought some personal struggle for Duggar, after her husband was alleged to have molested minors when he was a teenager. Claims stated that his family brought the allegations to police at the time and Josh reportedly confessed, but it is further alleged that a deal was made to make the situation go away.

2016

Additionally, it was also discovered during the infamous Ashley Madison breach that Josh had paid nearly $1000 for the service and apparently confessed to being unfaithful to his wife.

He was also alleged to have assault an adult film star named Danica Dillon during consensual sex at a strip club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dillon filed a lawsuit against him but dropped it in 2016.

2018

Come 2018, the couple had worked past Josh’s infidelity and were showing the world they were a happy family.

Dugger had also given birth to the couple’s most recent child — Mason Garrett Dugger — who was born the year prior, on September 12, 2017.

2019

In a recent photo of Duggar and her family from this year, the mom-of-five is looking like merely a resemblance of the young girl she was a decade prior.

The teenage looks have given way to a womanly appearance akin to singer Adele or actress Amy Adams.